Helping Hand
Provides assistance with everyday tasks
NEO
Home Robot
$200 Deposit
Transform Your Home
NEO takes on the boring and mundane tasks around the house so you can focus on what matters to you.
Helping Hand
Reclaim Time
Automates household chores, freeing time for priorities
Helpful Intelligence
Brings useful insight into every conversation
Autonomous
Automate Your Chores
Give your NEO a list of chores, schedule a time you want them done and come back to a cleaner home everyday.
Expert Mode
NEO works autonomously by default. For any chore it doesn’t know, you can schedule a 1X Expert to guide it, helping NEO learn while getting the job done.
Soft and Safe
NEO is designed for gentle and safe interactions, making it perfect for people and the home.
Light
Fewer components make NEO lightweight without compromising performance
Quiet
Operates at a noise level quieter than a modern refrigerator
Soft
Deformable 3D lattice wraps internal components for cushion
Gentle
Tendon-driven actuators create safe movements
Laugh and Learn
Ask NEO questions and get instant access to knowledge, personalized intelligence, or even a joke.
Smart
Ask anything—history, recipes, or advice—and get real-time answers
Contextual help
Pairs visual and spatial awareness with memory to personalize interactions
Fun
Shares jokes, stories, and games for lively, natural conversations
Grows With You
NEO is built for full autonomy. Early Access offers foundational autonomy, and with continued use, NEO learns and unlocks new capabilities.
NEO
Home Robot$200 Deposit
Utility
"Get the door"
NEO uses Redwood AI—1X’s Generalist AI model—for learning and repeating tasks. NEO arrives with basic autonomy for early owners and grows in capability overtime.
"Laundry"
For complex tasks NEO doesn’t know, an Expert from 1X can remotely supervise its actions at scheduled times to help it learn new abilities and get the job done.
Voice Interface
Companion allows you to speak naturally to NEO to access all features without using devices.
Mobile Interface
With the NEO app, you can manage your NEO’s chore schedule, communicate remotely, monitor NEO and more.
Self-Charge
NEO manages it’s own battery life so you don't have to. When NEO needs a charge—it plugs itself in.
Remote Control
Pilot your NEO from anywhere in the world through your Mobile App & VR device.
Emotive Ear Rings
NEO uses its Emotive Ear Rings to communicate its state and status (battery, attention, etc.)
Boom Box
Use NEO as a mobile bluetooth speaker anywhere in your home.
Design
Soft Body
All NEO’s hardware is wrapped in custom 3D lattice polymer for safety and cushioning.
Safe Movements
1X Tendon Drive actuation creates precise, low-energy movements necessary for home use.
Pinch Proof
NEO’s joints are covered from outside access, making the surface entirely pinch proof.
Body Language
NEO understands and responds to human gestures and expressions.
Comfortable to be Around
NEO is designed to compliment your living space, not disrupt it.
Machine Washable
NEO’s soft suit and shoes are made from machine washable nylon.
Artificial Intelligence
Redwood AINEO’s vision language model for learning and performing chores around the house. Learn more.
Built-in LLMInteraction with NEO is driven by its built-in large language model, capable of understanding, reasoning, and conversing.
Audio Intelligence
Interprets audio cues and conversational context.
Memory
Retains information to personalize your experience.
Visual Intelligence
Uses visual input to enhance conversations.
Fully Mobile
Uses AI for navigating to where its needed.
Hardware
Robot
Height
5’6”
Weight
66 lbs
Lift
154 lbs
Carry
55 lbs
Arm Payload
18 lbs
Degrees of Freedom
Hands
22x2
Arms
7x2
Neck
3
Spine
2
Legs
6x2
Speed
Hands
8.0 m/s
Max run speed
6.2 m/s
Walking speed
1.4 m/s
Battery
Capacity
842 Wh
Run-time
4h
Quick charge
6min per hour runtime
Safety
Body
Soft body with custom lattice polymer structure
Joints structure
No pinchpoints
HIC
<250
Actuation
Low inertia tendon drives
Ingress Protection
Hands
IP68 (submersible)
Body
IP44 (splash proof)
Tendon Drive
Torque accuracy
2%
Backdrivability
95%
Repetition
0.1mm
Nominal load cycles
2.000.000 (1 day service replacement)
Peak (3x nominal) cycles
100.000 (1 day service replacement)
Accuracy
1mm
IMUs
Linkwise differential (velocity and accelerations)
Calibration
AI based continous adaption
Audible noise
22dB
Compute
Chipset
1X NEO Cortex (Nvidia Jetson Thor)
AI Compute
Up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS
Microphone
4 beamforming microphones
Speakers
3 stage speaker in pelvis and chest area
Camera
Dual 8.85MP 90Hz Stereo Fisheye
Communication
Wifi, Bluetooth, 5G
Comes with
Charger
Lint Roller
Case