Transform Your Home

NEO takes on the boring and mundane tasks around the house so you can focus on what matters to you.

Helping hand Icon

Helping Hand
Provides assistance with everyday tasks

Reclaim time Icon

Reclaim Time
Automates household chores, freeing time for priorities

Useful Intelligence Icon

Helpful Intelligence
Brings useful insight into every conversation

Autonomous

W
a
l
k
 
t
o
 
P
e
r
s
o
n
P
u
t
 
A
w
a
y
 
D
i
s
h
e
s
UTILITY

Automate Your Chores

Give your NEO a list of chores, schedule a time you want them done and come back to a cleaner home everyday.

Expert Mode

NEO works autonomously by default. For any chore it doesn’t know, you can schedule a 1X Expert to guide it, helping NEO learn while getting the job done.

Design

Soft and Safe

NEO is designed for gentle and safe interactions, making it perfect for people and the home.

Feather Icon

Light
Fewer components make NEO lightweight without compromising performance

Quiet Icon

Quiet
Operates at a noise level quieter than a modern refrigerator

Soft icon

Soft
Deformable 3D lattice wraps internal components for cushion

Gentle Icon

Gentle
Tendon-driven actuators create safe movements

NEO in leaves
Emotive Ear Ring
Tendon Driven Image
Tendon-Driven
NEO touching Flowers
Gentle
Cozy Design
NEO and man
Knit Suit
NEOs suit material
Soft Body
COMPANION

Laugh and Learn

Ask NEO questions and get instant access to knowledge, personalized intelligence, or even a joke.

Smart Icon

Smart
Ask anything—history, recipes, or advice—and get real-time answers

Contextual Icon

Contextual help
Pairs visual and spatial awareness with memory to personalize interactions

Fun icon

Fun
Shares jokes, stories, and games for lively, natural conversations

INTELLIGENCE

Grows With You

NEO is built for full autonomy. Early Access offers foundational autonomy, and with continued use, NEO learns and unlocks new capabilities.

Neo Order Page

Utility

Autonomy

"Get the door"

NEO uses Redwood AI—1X’s Generalist AI model—for learning and repeating tasks. NEO arrives with basic autonomy for early owners and grows in capability overtime.

Scheduled Expert Mode

"Laundry"

For complex tasks NEO doesn’t know, an Expert from 1X can remotely supervise its actions at scheduled times to help it learn new abilities and get the job done.

NEO
Voice Interface

Companion allows you to speak naturally to NEO to access all features without using devices.

NEO Mobile app
Mobile Interface

With the NEO app, you can manage your NEO’s chore schedule, communicate remotely, monitor NEO and more.

Self-Charge Icon
Self-Charge

NEO manages it’s own battery life so you don't have to. When NEO needs a charge—it plugs itself in.

Remote Control Icon
Remote Control

Pilot your NEO from anywhere in the world through your Mobile App & VR device.

Emotive Ear Rings Icon
Emotive Ear Rings

NEO uses its Emotive Ear Rings to communicate its state and status (battery, attention, etc.)

Boom Box Icon
Boom Box

Use NEO as a mobile bluetooth speaker anywhere in your home.

Design

NEO MESH
Soft Body

All NEO’s hardware is wrapped in custom 3D lattice polymer for safety and cushioning.

Tendon image
Safe Movements

1X Tendon Drive actuation creates precise, low-energy movements necessary for home use.

Pinch Proof Icon
Pinch Proof

NEO’s joints are covered from outside access, making the surface entirely pinch proof.

Body Language Icon
Body Language

NEO understands and responds to human gestures and expressions.

Comfortable to be Around Icon
Comfortable to be Around

NEO is designed to compliment your living space, not disrupt it.

Machine Washable Icon
Machine Washable

NEO’s soft suit and shoes are made from machine washable nylon.

Artificial Intelligence

NEO Chip
Redwood AI
NEO’s vision language model for learning and performing chores around the house. Learn more.
NEO in the kitchen
Built-in LLM
Interaction with NEO is driven by its built-in large language model, capable of understanding, reasoning, and conversing.
Audio Intelligence Icon
Audio Intelligence

Interprets audio cues and conversational context.

Memory Icon
Memory

Retains information to personalize your experience.

Visual Intelligence Icon
Visual Intelligence

Uses visual input to enhance conversations.

Fully Mobile Icon
Fully Mobile

Uses AI for navigating to where its needed.

Hardware

Robot

Height

5’6”

Weight

66 lbs

Lift

154 lbs

Carry

55 lbs

Arm Payload

18 lbs

Degrees of Freedom

Hands

22x2

Arms

7x2

Neck

3

Spine

2

Legs

6x2

Speed

Hands

8.0 m/s

Max run speed

6.2 m/s

Walking speed

1.4 m/s

Battery

Capacity

842 Wh

Run-time

4h

Quick charge

6min per hour runtime

Safety

Body

Soft body with custom lattice polymer structure

Joints structure

No pinchpoints

HIC

<250

Actuation

Low inertia tendon drives

Ingress Protection

Hands

IP68 (submersible)

Body

IP44 (splash proof)

Tendon Drive

Torque accuracy

2%

Backdrivability

95%

Repetition

0.1mm

Nominal load cycles

2.000.000 (1 day service replacement)

Peak (3x nominal) cycles 

100.000 (1 day service replacement) 

Accuracy

1mm

IMUs 

Linkwise differential (velocity and accelerations)

Calibration

AI based continous adaption

Audible noise

22dB

Compute

Chipset

1X NEO Cortex (Nvidia Jetson Thor)

AI Compute

Up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS

Microphone

4 beamforming microphones

Speakers

3 stage speaker in pelvis and chest area

Camera

Dual 8.85MP 90Hz Stereo Fisheye

Communication

Wifi, Bluetooth, 5G

Comes with

NEO Charger

Charger

NEO Lint roller

Lint Roller

NEO CASE

Case

FAQ